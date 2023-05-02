A number of petrol bombs have been thrown at a house in Newtownards.

Police said the incident reportedly happened at around 4.30am on Tuesday in the Weavers Grange area.

They said it "may have involved a dark-coloured vehicle".

Police said one line of inquiry is that the attack is linked to an ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

Detectives have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time, to get in touch on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.