A public meeting has taken place in opposition to the Northern Trust's decision to move all births from the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine to the Antrim Area Hospital.

The trust approved the recommendation in March, after they said 'serious concerns' were raised over safety.

In a meeting organised by UNISON on Tuesday night, regional secretary Patricia McKeown said transferring services from one site to another will not solve the problem.

She said: "There needs to be a change in this decision because what are we hearing tonight?

"We're hearing from doctors, we're hearing from midwives, we're hearing from a range of health workers, we're hearing from mothers, we're hearing from local politicians, we're hearing from the farmers, we're really hearing from civic society in this area.

"They're saying we have rights and we deserve proper health care on our doorstep."

