Tributes have been paid to a young footballer following her sudden death.

Kaylee Black's club Crusaders said everyone was deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of the U13 Titans' player.

“Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first team game at Seaview," the club said.

“Our thoughts, and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time.”

It’s understood Kaylee went missing on Monday and was found by K9 Search and Rescue.

Her aunt Carol Weatherup posted on Facebook: “R.I.P to my beautiful stunning niece Kaylee.

"You were the most loving beautiful intelligent girl with pure talent and love for football my hearts broken you are and were so loved baby girl Aunty Noodle and the 4 crazies love you more than u will ever know

"You will never ever be forgotten love u to the moon and back. I'm here for you all.”

Carnmoney Colts, Arydone Youth and Ballysillan Swifts Youth FC all paid tribute.

Ballyclare Comrades Ladies added: “If any of our members need to talk, remember that we are only a phonecall or message away. Contact Steven or any coach & we will listen.

“We are always here.”

