UTV has recieved three nominations at this year's prestigious Royal Television Society Northern Ireland awards.

The 'Up Close - Home Terror' programme, which saw reporter Sarah Clarke investigate the increase in extreme violence against women, is shortlisted in the Current Affairs category.

Meanwhile two UTV Live specials - one on the Creeslough tragedy, and another on the drugs and homelessness crisis in Belfast - are up for the News Coverage award.

The winners will be announced at the 8th RTS NI awards ceremony on 1 June.

Fiona Campbell, Chair of RTS NI, said: “What a year it’s been for Northern Ireland on-screen production across all platforms which has been reflected in the quality of entries this year.

"All our finalists are great examples of the outstanding content being produced in Northern Ireland which is enjoyed by audiences worldwide.

"We look forward to coming together at the awards to celebrate the achievements of our people and productions and I wish all the finalists every success on the night."

