There are concerns for a woman who has been missing in Newtownabbey since Tuesday (2 May) morning.

She was last seen in the Hightown Road area.

Issuing an appeal for information, the PSNI’s Sergeant McClintock said: “Shortly before 11.40am we received calls from members of the public who were concerned for the woman’s wellbeing.

“She is described as being approximately 55 years old, wearing a navy gilet, a cream-coloured hat and blue hiking shoes and was last seen in the vicinity of St Enda’s GAA club.

“I am appealing to the woman or to anyone who may know of her whereabouts to get in touch so that we confirm that she is safe and well.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 703 of 02/05/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.