The entire board of governors at a secondary school in Co Fermanagh have resigned from their positions in an unprecedented move.

The reason behind the mass resignation of the board members at Erne Integrated College is unknown.

Principal, Jimmy Jackson-Ware, who took up the post in 2015, is also understood to have announced his intention to retire.

It is currently unclear who is now responsible for the management of Erne Integrated College which is attended by around 350 pupils.

In April, the Education and Training Inspectorate (ETI) published a report stating that the school's "arrangements for safeguarding were unsatisfactory".

The report further added that the ETI would return to the school within six weeks to "evaluate and report on the progress in addressing the unsatisfactory arrangements for safeguarding".

When contacted by UTV, the school said it would not be issuing a statement and would neither confirm or deny that all its governors have resignations.

The ETI, Department for Education and Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education have been contacted for comment.

