A man had a gun put to his head during a burglary in Newtownabbey.

The incident happened between 1.35pm and 7pm on Tuesday (2 May) in Rogan Manor.

Two men entered the property and demanded valuables from the occupant before whipping him with a belt on the forearm.

“The suspects left the property with a number of watches, and it was reported that they also attempted to take a vehicle which was parked outside. They were unable to open it, and made off,” said Detective Sergeant Boyd.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we were appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which may assist, to contact us.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2040 of 02/05/23.”

Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

