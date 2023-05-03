A house in County Londonderry has been targeted in an arson attack.

Police say the incident happened at a vacant property in Millside Crescent around 10:10pm on Tuesday night.

No injuries were reported.

Inspector McDermott said: "NIFRS has concluded this fire started as a result of deliberate ignition, and so it is being investigated as an arson.

"We're keen to hear from anyone with information about the fire to call us, or who may have been in the area at around 10pm and saw anything suspicious.

"Our officers will be in the area conducting patrols, and we’re encouraging anyone with concerns about this issue, or indeed any issue, to get in touch with us."

