Workers at Bryson Recycling will take strike action on Friday (5 May) in a dispute over pay.

The company is one of the largest providers of recycling services in Northern Ireland and is involved in the collection of home recycling in many council areas.

Drivers and kerbside loaders will stage the strike with backing from the trade union UNISON.

“our members in Bryson Recycling are asking for a fair day's pay for a fair day's work,” UNISON Regional Organiser Joe McCusker said.

“They want their pay to reflect the value of the work they do. Bryson Recycling should be paying these workers a fair and decent wage.”

The strike will begin 7am with a picket at Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey, at the entrance to the Central Park Industrial Estate.

