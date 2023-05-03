A man in his 20s has sustained a suspected broken jaw following an assault in east Belfast.

The incident happened shortly before 2am on Wednesday (3 May) on the Woodstock Road.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "It was reported shortly after 1.45am that a man was assaulted.

"The man, aged in his 20s, received injuries to his face and head and was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which included a suspected broken jaw.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened, and anyone with any information which could assist, is asked to contact 101, and quote reference number 93 of 03/05/23.”

