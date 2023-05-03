46% of voters in Northern Ireland said they would vote to become a republic in a referendum tomorrow, while 42% would choose to remain a constitutional monarchy.

12% said they didn't know or would not vote.

By comparison voters in England would keep the monarchy by 57% to 22%, Wales by 54% to 23%, and Scotland by 46% to 32%.

91% of strongly Unionists and 70% of broadly Unionist voters said they would keep the monarchy. 86% of strongly Nationalist and 77% of broadly Nationalist voters would choose to become a republic.

Those saying they were neutral on the constitutional question backed a republic by 59% to 20%.

Northern Ireland voters aged 65 and over backed the monarchy by 48% to 34%. Those aged 18 to 24 said they would vote for a republic by 48% to 35%.

59% of Northern Ireland voters said they had a positive view of Princess Anne, making her the most popular royal in the Province. She was followed by the Prince and Princess of Wales (both 54%) and King Charles and Sophie, Countess of Wessex (both 47%).

Among Unionists, the most popular figures were the Prince and Princess of Wales. Nationalists were most favourable towards Prince Harry and Meghan - though 40% of broadly Nationalist voters also had a favourable view of Princess Anne.

72% of those voting to keep the monarchy said it was a good thing for the country, while 21% said the alternative we ended up with would probably be worse, and 7% said the process of changing would probably be too disruptive.

Only 14% of those preferring a republic said this would bring real, practical benefits; 85% of them said the monarchy was wrong in principle and should be replaced whether there were practical benefits or not. 51% of pro-republic voters agreed that "in an ideal world we wouldn't have the monarchy, but there are more important things for the country to deal with."

68% of Northern Ireland voters said they thought the King and the royal family cared a lot about the country. This included a majority (55%) of broadly Nationalist and 30% of strongly Nationalist voters. Northern Ireland voters were divided as to whether the royal family (47%) or elected politicians (53%) did a better job of connecting with ordinary people.

26% said the royal family helped the political situation in Northern Ireland, 27% said they made the situation worse, and 42% said they made no difference to Northern Ireland politics.

Asked where their sympathies lay between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family, 20% had more sympathy for Harry and Meghan and 37% for the King and Prince William, 8% had sympathy for both and 33% (including more than half of Nationalists) for neither.

Lord Ashcroft's polling found six countries in which more said they would vote to become a republic than to keep the monarchy: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Canada, Jamaica and the Solomon Islands.

1,156 adults in Northern Ireland were interviewed online in March 2023. A total of 22,701 adults were interviewed in the 15 countries in which King Charles is head of state.

