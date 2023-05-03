The PSNI have received allegations of non-recent inappropriate behaviour at Erne Integrated College in Co Fermanagh.

An investigation has been launched and police are attempting to establish the circumstances.

The statement was made after UTV News asked the PSNI if they had received any complaints around safeguarding at the school.

The PSNI said that they, will continue to work with our partners to protect and safeguard children.

The police will not be providing any further updates at this time.

