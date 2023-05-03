Detecives investigating the shooting of John Caldwell in February have carried out searches in Co Tyrone on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on February 22 in Omagh carried out a search within the vicinity of Loughmacrory Road, Mountfield, County Tyrone, earlier today.

"An item of clothing was seized for further forensic examination.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh in February.

He had been putting footballs into a car with his young son after coaching a youth sports team when he was targeted.

Mr Caldwell was critically ill for some time at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry, and was left with life-changing injuries following the shooting.

He was discharged from hospital last month to continue his recovery at home.

Police have blamed the New IRA for the attack which they are treating as attempted murder.

The terrorism threat level in the region has since been raised to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

