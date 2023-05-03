Two men have been charged after a report of a sectarian hate crime in Lurgan was made on Sunday.

Social media footage circulated of an incident at a home in Co Armagh which saw a group of people call to a young mum's door appearing to shout sectarian abuse.

The men, aged 34 and 37 are charged with attempted criminal damage and attempted theft.

The two men will appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday May 31.

Chief Inspector Brendan Green said that the report received on Sunday "was treated as a sectarian hate crime."

“Police take reports of this nature extremely seriously, everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and we will continue to make every effort to ensure that this happens.“We have increased patrols in this area to reassure the community that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated."I encourage anyone who has any concerns in the Lurgan area, or the wider Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough to report them to police."

