Anna McKeever paints with a passion If anyone should know about Art as therapy, it's this former doctor ; before working in oils, she worked in psychiatry.

The Belfast artist has gifted one of her paintings to help in the global fight against suicide and self-harm.

Anna says "there's an increasing amount of evidence to show the impact of art and wellbeing in terms of protecting your mental health.

"Not even just for the artist creating the art, there's also evidence about just enjoying the art yourself and being around that creative process.

"Enjoying a piece of art can boost wellbeing."

Anna has met with suicide prevention groups recently ahead of the annual Darkness into Light walk which raises awareness and hope for bereaved families.

Thousands of walkers are expected to gather on the morning of May the 6th at venues across Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Tens of thousands more will take part in official walks world-wide It's a 4:15 am start but the Darkness into Light movement aims to bring hope to those impacted by suicide.

If you are in distress or despair you can call Lifeline on 0808 800 8000

You can also seek help via the NI Direct website

Below is also a list of charities which also provide help and support across Northern Ireland:

PIPS

AWARE NI

Action mental health

Extern

