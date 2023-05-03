Play Brightcove video

Michelle Napier has your Wednesday morning headlines for Northern Ireland

PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS

The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service is due to give evidence before MP's on how public service cuts will be administered

Jayne Brady will be questioned by the NI Affairs committee after the Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris laid out a difficult budget last week.

NI BUDGET

Last night Chris Heaton-Harris met with the Northern Ireland Fiscal Council to discuss its report on Stormont's finances which revealed that cuts of 8 hundred million pounds may need to be made across Executive departments.

He said the UK government will work with civil servants for the benefit of everyone.

CAUSEWAY HOSPITAL

A public meeting took place last night in opposition to a Northern Trust decision to move all births from the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

The Trust approved the recommendation in March after they said "serious concerns" were raised over safety.

Falling birth rates, workforce challenges and the absence of neonatal special care facilities have been blamed for the decision.

TRUMP

Former US President Donald Trump will visit the Republic of Ireland today as part of his trip to the British Isles.

He's heading to Doonbeg, in County Clare.

It comes after he attended a ceremony to break ground on a new golf course in honour of his mother in Aberdeen.

CORONATION POST BOXES

A specially decorated Post Box has been unveiled in Hillsborough by Royal Mail to mark the Coronation of King Charles the Third.

The box displays the official emblem of the occasion and is one of four across the UK with others in London, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.