Pressures in the health and education sectors are forcing doctors and teachers, some who have worked in their industry for years, to leave their jobs and move abroad.

Mounting workloads and no uplift in pay are cited as being the reasons for departures right across Northern Ireland.

The revelation comes following what has been described as a 'flat-cash' budget delivered by the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris. It was announced due to no Executive sitting at Stormont with £14.2b set to be delivered to fund public services.

At first glance, it may seem like a rather large amount of money, but services relying on funding from Stormont departments say it goes nowhere near far enough in easing concerns.

In reality due to inflation, many departments are facing decreases compared to last year, some of up to 4%.

Additionally, the Northern Ireland Fiscal Council said it predicts that officials at Stormont will need to raise £800m through cuts and other revenue raising measures following the budget announcement.

Speaking to View from Stormont, working professionals spoke of the daily stresses brought on by budgetary pressures, workloads and maintaining 'exhausted' staff.

Health

On paper, the health department is set to receive an uplift of 0.5 per cent. But in reality - inflation and rising costs mean that's been completely wiped out. It's led to concern among unions that pay parity, which health workers are seeking to match their colleagues across the water, has not been promised by the government. Services like cancer care could be impacted further and waiting lists, which are the worst in the UK, could get worse - with primary care also under continued threat. Frances O'Hagan is a GP in Armagh. She says reforms, proposed back in 2016, should've been implemented by now.

Meanwhile added stress and workload means GPs are packing up and leaving for new opportunities.

"For the first time in my career", Dr O'Hagan said, "I've seen people who are here and settled in their careers thinking, would I have a better life, a better work/life balance, would my life be better for my children, if I either worked somewhere else or I uprooted my family and went to places like Australia or New Zealand."

Education

Like health workers, teachers have taken industrial action over pay, workload and funding.

Teachers recently staged a mass walkout leaving school gates closed and pupils at home.

Gillian Dunlop is a school principal for now, but not for much longer. She has decided to move, not just to a new school here - but to Australia - taking a career break from an education system she says is crying out for help."Teachers have seen the salaries in Scotland," said Gillian, "where they have received their pay increments, and the teaching salaries in England and Wales are much better than Northern Ireland."I have a teacher leaving for Canada this summer, and many other schools are seeing teachers handing in resignations."

Tourism

Northern Ireland has benefitted from a tourism boom since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement - peace bringing prosperity.

Cruise ships docking at our ports, tourists capturing our famous sights.

But selling Northern Ireland as a destination costs money. Those tasked with promoting the region are preparing for tighter spending pots. Joanne Stuart from Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance said the budget from Westminster is "very challenging" for the sector. "Coming out of the pandemic we've seen good demand for people to come to Northern Ireland," she said, "but it's very competitive out there, and we need to make sure we are promoting Northern Ireland on the global stage. "70% of visitor spend comes from overseas is from people outside of Northern Ireland, so we need to make sure we are maximising our overseas potential."

Other departments like justice and DAERA have also been dealt decreases. It adds to the damning picture painted by the report from the Northern Ireland Fiscal Council. Charity and Voluntary

The charity and voluntary sector is also preparing to face a drop in funding.

The Department for Communities is earmarked to receive a near 2 per cent cut compared to last year. That means community groups for older people and the vulnerable could be under threat - services which are a lifeline to many. UTV spoke to older people a number of weeks ago in Ballynahinch who avail of a community bus service which has only been promised funding until the end of June. Celine McStravick is the CEO of NICVA, the umbrella body for the sector and said other services are under threat. "We came out of the global pandemic, and here we are again, fighting for every crumb off the table," she said.

"It's genuinely not good enough. Our sector [is] always there to pick up the pieces. We underpin civil society in Northern Ireland. Our Community Transport Association [is] facing cuts, they only have funding until the end of June.

"What's going to happen after that cliff edge?"

Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris has denied this was a punishment budget for no sitting Assembly. One saving grace from this budget is that Stormont's overspend of nearly £300m last year can be paid back over two years instead of one. Northern Ireland may face political division - but those at the coal face are united in calling for parties to help bring certainty to people and organisations who need it.

