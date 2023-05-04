Three assaults on Belfast’s Glider service have been reported in the first three days of May.

Police say they were called to an assault in the Glengoland Avenue area of Dunmurry on Monday 1 May, while on Wednesday 3 May, they attended incidents in the Beechview Park area and at a Glider stop in the Falls Park area – both in west Belfast.

After the Glengoland Avenue incident, a 44-year-old woman was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault on police, disorderly behaviour, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A Translink staff member was forced to attend hospital after an assault by another male around 8.50am after the Beechview Park incident.

The PSNI say “the suspect is described as being aged in his mid-20s, with ginger hair and was wearing a grey hooded top and dark coloured bottoms".

And at the Glider stop in Falls Park, another member of Translink staff was assaulted by another man shortly after 5pm.

In a Facebook post, the GMB union condemned the attacks.

"GMB utterrly condemns these attacks as it does for any form of violence against any worker for simply doing their job," it said.

"We are seeking an urgent meeting with management to have serious discussions about how this ongoing situation can be addressed, as and how our members can be supported through these unacceptable actions."

Translink’s Belfast Area Bus Services Manager Damian Bannon said: “The safety of our customers, staff and the wider public is our top priority at all times and the vast majority of our passengers experience safe and comfortable journeys.

“Translink and our unions, GMB and Unite, strongly condemn these incidents on our staff, which have all been reported to the PSNI and which have led to arrests in one case so far.

“We have zero-tolerance towards all anti-social behaviour.

"We take a multi-agency approach to mitigate this behaviour working closely with the PSNI including Neighbourhood Policing Teams and the PSNI Safe Transport Team; as well as community and elected representatives to reduce and prevent anti-social behaviour.

"Positive engagement is also continuing with our trade unions.

“We have a range of measures in place to enhance safety including CCTV systems on board our Glider vehicles and at halts; and our staff use body worn cameras.

“We also offer a reward of up to £1,000 for anyone prepared to give evidence which leads to a conviction.”

