Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash in Tobermore, Co Londonderry.

One vehicle was involved in the collision on the Lisnamuck Road on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Motorists are advised that the Lisnamuck Road, Tobermore is closed due to a serious one vehicle road traffic collision.

"Diversions are in place. Please seek an alternative route for your journey."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.