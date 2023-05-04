Play Brightcove video

Crusaders Strikers paid tribute to Kaylee Black at Wednesday night’s Women’s Premiership game against Derry City.

The 13-year-old who played for the club’s youth team passed away earlier in the week.

It’s understood Kaylee went missing on Monday and was found by K9 Search and Rescue.

The players wore t-shirts with a picture of Kaylee printed on the front ahead of the game and black armbands during the match, while a minutes silence was held ahead of the game.

The club say all ticket money will be given to Kaylee’s family to help pay for funeral costs.

Crusaders ran out 5-0 victors in the match at Seaview, with Faith Johnston scoring twice and Caitlyn Hamilton, Rachel McLaren and Leah McEvoy also finding the net.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.