Events will take place across Northern Ireland this weekend to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

A big screen will be erected at Belfast City Hall to broadcast the day’s events from London.

City Hall will also be illuminated on Sunday to mark the occasion.

At the official Royal residency in Northern Ireland, Hillsborough Castle, a party “fit for a King” will be held.

The public who book tickets will be able to have a picnic on their 100 acre grounds while live music plays and also join the multiple events over the weekend, from seeing a rare gun salute, watching a Beating Retreat and playing garden games to watching the events unfold live on a big screen.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council

Across Antrim and Newtownabbey Council a series of events will be held.

The coronation will be broadcast on big screens on Saturday in Antrim Castle Gardens and Jordanstown Loughshore Park, as well the Coronation Concert on Sunday.

On Sunday, there will be a family picnic “from 12pm to 4pm at Hazelbank Park, Wallace Park (Templepatrick) and Antrim Lough Shore Park for some family fun, with inflatables and walk about characters”.

And The Coronation Garden will be opened at Hazelbank Park during May, featuring an ornate three floor pavilion topped by a crown.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

On Friday 5 May at 7.30pm, Whitehead Community Centre will screen footage of previous Royal occasions from the Northern Ireland Film Archive.

On Sunday 7 May, St Patrick’s Church in Ballymena will host a Coronation Community Service from 3pm.

On Monday 8 May, Broughshane will host a family picnic and fun day at the Community Centre between 2 and 5pm.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council

A big screen at Bessbrook Town Hall will broadcast the coronation.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council The Coronation Ceremony will be livestreamed on the screen in Market Square.Fermanagh and Omagh District Council

‘The Big Community Paddle, Picnic and Volunteer Village’ will be held on Monday 8 May. There will also be free admission to Enniskillen Castle Museums.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council

The coronation will be broadcast on a big screen at Coleraine Town Hall.

Ards and North Down Borough CouncilA weekend of events starts with a starts Tea Dances in Bangor and Newtownards on Friday 5 May 2023, 2pm to 4pm in Aurora Leisure Centre, Bangor and Queen's Hall, Newtownards.

On Saturday, there will be Afternoon Tea events at The Old Inn in Crawfordsburn and The Walled Garden Helen's Bay.

On Sunday the borough will host a ‘Big Picnic’ at Cockle Row in Groomsport from 2-5pm. It will have games, storytelling from local author Marianne Mc Shane Storyteller, puzzles, a treasure trail, live music, crab fishing competition, crafts, a fancy dress parade and cake.

