The PSNI Chief Constable has warned that potential funding cuts would make policing in Northern Ireland “impossible”.

Simon Byrne delivered the stark message in his May report to the NI Policing Board.

He says that the PSNI faces a £141m funding gap and that that could lead to closing police stations and grounding some of the police fleet.

Civil servants have warned that £800m cuts are needed across Stormont departments in the latest budget following a £300m overspend the previous year.

“Once again, and set against this unprecedented operational context, I am obligated to highlight my concerns regarding our precarious financial position,” wrote Mr Byrne.

“An already stark situation for the year ahead, has now in my opinion, the potential to become an impossible one.

“This follows the provision of an ‘indicative Resource DEL budget’ representing a further cut of 4.75%, or £35m. This equates to an initial funding gap of £141m for the Police budget in 2023-24.

“Even with significantly reduced recruitment, leaving officer numbers at just 6,459 by March 2024, and further non pay cuts, this gap can only be reduced to around £85m.

“In my view, it is simply not possible to reduce our cost base by this residual amount given the timeframe available, contractual commitments and the lack of invest-to-save funding or practical delivery mechanisms.”

He added: "I have recently commissioned an exercise to consider still more cuts in areas of spend that in some way could be described as variable or discretionary, to the extent that the costs are not yet committed.

"This will inevitably include items such as a total recruitment freeze, further cuts to overtime, closing police stations and enquiry offices, grounding some of our fleet, leaving IT systems unsupported and so on.

"All of these measures will impact frontline delivery and carry some variable risks.

"The funding position means that I am now increasingly likely to face the dilemma of balancing the requirements of Section 32 of the Police (Northern Ireland) Act 2000 and obligations as the accounting officer for the police budget.

"These are serious concerns and I have been engaging with the Permanent Secretary and others to stress the significance of the challenges we face."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.