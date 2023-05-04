Play Brightcove video

The mother of a teenager who was killed on the A5 near Omagh seven years ago says she relived the trauma of losing him when she heard about last week's horror crash in Aughnacloy.

Killian Doherty was killed in the crash along with his best friend as he was driving to work on 10 December 2016.

The 19-year-old had been drinking the night before.

Carmel Doherty said: "It brings you right back. You relive it all. It's heartbreaking.

"You're sitting thinking that's three more lives on the same road. The devastation. We as a family know what it's like."

Three members of the same family died when the mini bus they were travelling in collided with a lorry last Thursday on the A5 Tullyvar Road.

The PSNI have warned this year alone 19 people have been killed on our roads.

On average, that's one a week.

PSNI Chief Supt Sam Donaldson said: "My worst nightmare would be the police coming to my door and people really have to think about that.

"Those statistics are irrelevant, every single person who dies on our roads comes from a family, a group of friends, a school, a college, those communities are absoloutely devastated."

Killian Doherty's mother Carmel says young people need to be careful because losing Killian has destroyed her.

"The loneliness is unbearable," she said. "There's just that void that emptiness. It never goes away."

A public inquiry into the upgrade of the A5 is set to begin on the 15th May after the project was delayed.

