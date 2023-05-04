A man has been charged with assault on police after a takeaway robbery in Belfast.

The charges relate to an incident at a business on the Ballysillan Road on Tuesday night.

Police said two men entered the shop armed with knives and with their faces covered. The pair threatened staff and demanded cash from the till. A sum of money was taken and the two men then made off from the scene.

Two 19-year-old men were arrested in Sunningdale Gardens a short time later.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “A 19-year-old man has been charged with three counts of assault on police designated person, assault on police, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

“He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday 4 May. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

The other 19-year-old arrested has been released on police bail.

