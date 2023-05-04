A man has died following a road crash involving a car and a lorry in Co Cavan.

It happened on N3 at New Inns in Ballyjamesduff at around 5pm on Thursday.

Gardai said the dirver and sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his 20s, was fatally injured in the collision.

They said no other serious injuries to persons was reported. A spokesperson continued: "The N3 at New Inns is currently closed and is expected to remain closed overnight.

"Local diversions are in place. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested."

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N3 at New Inns between 4:30pm and 5:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí," a spokesperson continued.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."

