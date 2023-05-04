A 19-year-old man was remanded in custody today on charges connected to a reported armed robbery at a takeaway in north Belfast.

Matthew McReynolds appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court accused of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing offensive weapons - namely a knife and a hatchet.

The charges relate to an alleged raid at a business premises on the Ballysillan Road on Tuesday night.

Police said two masked men armed with blades entered the shop, threatened staff and demanded cash from the till before fleeing with a sum of money.

Two suspects were arrested a short time later in Sunningdale Gardens.

McReynolds, of Ormeau Road in Belfast, has not been charged with any robbery offence.

But he faces further counts of assaults on a police constable and three custody detention officers.

During the brief court hearing he confirmed that he understood the charges but did not make an application for bail.

No further details about the alleged incident were disclosed.

District Judge Anne Marshall remanded McReynolds in custody, to appear again on June 1.

