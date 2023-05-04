A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Tobermore, Co Londonderry.

It happened on the Lisnamuck Road shortly before 5pm on Thursday.

Police and other emergency services were called to the scene following reports that a motorcyclist had been seriously injured.

"Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene," a PSNI spokerson said.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place for motorists. Anyone who witnessed the crash has been asked to come forward.

