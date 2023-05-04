A special bench designed for King Charles III coronation by pupils at Blythefield Primary School in Belfast has been installed at Hillsborough Castle.

In January the Royal Palaces launched a competition for schools across the UK to design “their own illustrated Coronation benches”.

Fifteen winners were selected from more than 1,500 entries and while the 14 other benches designed by schools on the mainland will be installed at the Tower of London, Blythefield – who were the only Northern Irish winner – had theirs installed at the official Royal residency in the country.

Credit: Royal Palaces

“We are incredibly proud of the pupils and their talents. They deserve much praise and recognition,” the school said.

“A special thank you to Mrs Craig P2 for all her hard work in researching a theme and putting the pupils’ artwork together.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.