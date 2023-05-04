Donald Trump says he's cutting his visit to Ireland short to "confront" his accuser in a New York civil rape case.

The former US president was speaking to reports while golfing at his resort outside the village of Doonbeg in Co Clare.

His recent trip to Scotland and Ireland has coincided with the second week of a civil trial in Manhattan over accusations, denied by Mr Trump, that he raped former magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996.

Mr Trump said he has been "falsely accused".

He said: "I'm going back to New York. I was falsely accused by this woman, I have no idea who she is - it's ridiculous.

"I'll be going back early because a woman made a claim that is totally false, it's fake."

Donald Trump said it is a "political scam".

He continued: "Because of that I have to leave Ireland and I have to leave Scotland where I have great properties, I have to leave early.

"I don't have to but I choose to."

He added: "It's a disgrace that this is allowed to happen.

"It's called false accusations against a rich guy. Or in my case, against a famous, rich and political person that is leading the polls by 40 points.

"And I have to go back for a woman that made a false accusation about me and I have a judge that is extremely hostile."

