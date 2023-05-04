Ulster have confirmed Duane Vermeulen will depart at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old South African World Cup winner joined Ulster after the Autumn Internationals in 2021 and has made 34 appearances for the province.

Vermeulen is one of 10 senior players set to depart the Kingspan Stadium and fans will be given the chance to say their farewells at Friday’s United Rugby Championship Quarter-Final game with Connacht.

“All of the players moving on from Ulster can be rightly proud of what they have given to our province, both on and off the pitch,” said Head Coach Dan McFarland.

“It seems fitting that we get to recognise their contribution to the club in front of a home crowd at Kingspan Stadium on one of the biggest nights of our season.

“I know the supporters will join me, and the wider playing group and staff at Ulster, in thanking the guys for the part they have played in our ambitions as a squad, and some unforgettable memories for us all when they lined-out in the white jersey.”

Confirmed Leavers – and number of appearances for Ulster:

Craig Gilroy (212)

Rob Lyttle (64)

Jordi Murphy (63)

Sam Carter (57)

Duane Vermeulen (34)

Gareth Milasinovich (23)

Jeffery Toomaga-Allen (13)

Rory Sutherland (11)

Declan Moore (3)

Frank Bradshaw-Ryan (1)

