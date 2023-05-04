A property in Portrush has been targeted in an arson attack.

The PSNI say the incident happened around 2:40am on Thursday in Glentaisie Park when a bin was set alight.

A woman in her 30s and her children were in the property at the time.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “At around 2:40am, it was reported that a bin located adjacent to a garden in the area was set alight.

“The fire spread to a nearby boundary fence, tyres and pallets that were located in the garden.

“Damage was reported to a number of windows and the front door of a nearby property during the incident. It was reported a woman in her 30s and her children were inside the property. Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire.

“We are not investigating a more tragic incident, due to the quick actions of local residents. As a result, thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are treated this incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

"Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 100 29/04/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

