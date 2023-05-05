Warrenpoint Town have revealed that the reason the Irish FA rejected their application for a Championship License and a Premiership License is because of an unpaid tax bill.

The Co Down club finished second in the Championship and were due to face Dungannon Swifts who finished second bottom in the Premiership over two-legs for a spot in the top flight next season.

However, having not been granted a license, the club will be unable to play in either division next season and face dropping into intermediate football.

Warrenpoint announced they would appeal the decision immediately after it was announced by the IFA.

The club say they were unaware of the “outstanding liability to HMRC” and that it was paid in full within days of it being brought to their attention.

The appeal is scheduled for 10 May, while the play-off game has been postponed until the end of the month.

“As a club we understand that the Licensing Committee have offered discretion to bigger and more established teams in the league, where the facts of the case were similar to our own,” a spokesperson for the club said.

“However, because we are a smaller regional club, it can’t help but feel like we are being treated differently. Our club currently relies on the efforts of our volunteers, and we don’t have the full-time support of employees dedicated to regulatory oversight like some of the bigger clubs will have.

“The IFA’s Domestic Football Licensing Manual outlines a review period that runs from 1st to 15th April. This is in essence a period during which potential financial issues that might have an impact on licensing applications can be flagged up and, where possible, addressed.

“Having previously been unaware of it, during the review period the club was made aware of a nominal sum of outstanding monies owed to HMRC. Upon becoming aware, the club moved quickly and effectively to settle the liability in full on 14th April which was within the review period.

“We were given a verbal assurances by the Licensing Committee’s Independent Financial Expert that he was satisfied that we had provided him with everything he required – including proof of payment to HMRC to clear all outstanding monies – and he indicated that should be the end of the matter.

“Warrenpoint has worked tirelessly as a club – from top to bottom – to make itself a regional soccer success story and to encourage participation in the game throughout the South Down region across all ages.

“To be on the verge of a possible return to the Irish Premier division is something we see as a fitting reward for our supporters, officials, players and the wider Warrenpoint community. We cannot overstate how strongly we feel about this refusal, and we will not be taking this initial decision of the IFA lying down.”

The club added that representatives from the DUP, Sinn Fein and the SDLP have written to the IFA to express their dissatisfaction at the decision.

