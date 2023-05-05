A death threat has been made against a DUP candidate standing in the upcoming council elections.

The PSNI informed Darren Leighton of the threat.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson condemned the threat and said there can be “no no-go areas in Northern Ireland”.

“Threats and intimidation should never be part of our political process. It can never be justified and I know there will be opposition from across the community to such thuggery,” he said.

“I know he will not be deterred by this threat. There can be no ‘no go areas’ in Northern Ireland.

“He has the full support of everyone in the DUP at this time and I know that those behind this threat do not represent the vast majority of people."

UUP Leader Doug Beattie also condemned the threat.

“Shocking and shameful - you cannot condemn one without condemning all,” he said.

“Nobody should face this intimidation and threats, absolutely nobody.”

In a statement the PSNI said: " We do not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this.

"However, we want to reassure the public that we will take the appropriate action when made aware of anything that may put an individual at risk."

