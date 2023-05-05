Play Brightcove video

Eurovision legend Dana has spoken to UTV Life about her 'precious memories' of winning the competition in 1970.

Dana Rosemary Scallon won the competition in Amsterdam with the song 'All Kinds of Everything', which launched her music career.

"It is such a precious memory and what's lovely is that people share with me their memories and who they were with, and that is what I think of too.

"My mummy was there, my granny was there and the people who were with us - we keep those memories too. "We were waved off going to Amsterdam by two cleaners and a porter, and when we came back they estimated there were around 5,000 people.

"I walked out of the airplane and it was just an unbelievable sight, a sea of people and cameras and totally hard to take in - I was still in shock."

After years spent in the United States, Dana told Pamela that she thinks the standard of Eurovision entries has 'gone up' in recent years.

"Over recent years I've started to watch it again. "I think the standard has actually gone up. "I have a love hate relationship with all the pyrotechnics and all the machinery. "They've got much more artistic and it is quite stunning."

Dana also spoke to UTV Life about her new music, having just released a new version of the song 'Fairytale', which was originally released in 1976.

"It is a fantastic song, but it is a funny song in my life because when I released it I had problems with my vocal chords and it was five years of not being able to sing normally.

"Thank God it wasn't cancer but it was a long journey to get my voice back.

"I've always been afraid of that song, and I rerecorded that song with a new arrangement, but even so I was still afraid of it. "I've never sung it live since it was released in the 70s, and I just felt now is the time to cross that Rubicon.

"We carry a lot of fears in our lives and I don't want to carry it anymore."

You can watch Pamela's chat with Dana here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.