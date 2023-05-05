If you’re heading to a coronation event over the long weekend, you might want to take an umbrella with you.

But it should feel warmer than the 11.8c London saw for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation on 2 June 1953.

Friday will be a mostly wet day across Northern Ireland, with heavy showers forecast for the afternoon.

The evening though should be mostly dry, with just the odd shower in the north west and a minimum temperature of 5c.

The coronation day itself will bring mixed conditions – so be prepared if you’re at one of Saturday’s outdoor screening events.

It’ll feel warm in the sunshine with highs of 18c, but there is the threat of sharp showers throughout the day.

Sunday looks set to be a cloudy day with showers popping up throughout the day, before heavy rain moves in overnight into Monday which will be a dull and wet day.

There are a host of events planned throughout the weekend in Northern Ireland from parties to big screen displays of the coronation itself. Click here for more.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.