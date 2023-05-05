Play Brightcove video

Royal enthusiasts from Northern Ireland have began to line the Mall in London, ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

Grace Startin and Angela Neill made the journey from Belfast to be there.

"It is really, really good. So far the atmosphere has been fantastic and everyone has been brilliant. "I can't wait for the rain to stop and the sun to shine, get the flags out and give everybody a big cheer."

"Everybody has been great so far, the atmosphere is great. "I was hesitant about coming, didn't like the idea of staying out all night - still not too sure but so far we've met friends, we've got a coffee and it is great."

Martin and Alex Hanley, from Carrickfergus, have attended previous Royal occasions.

"We came to the Jubilee, and then we came to the Queen's funeral, and then we thought we couldn't miss this."

Robert and Hazel Parks, from Portadown, said: "We'll probably not see another occasion like this in our lifetime, so it is an historic occasion. "Hopefully it will go off well but it certainly is a big, big occasion."

Ruth McCoubrey and her son Ethan soaked up the atmosphere along the Mall.

"I think it is just awesome - completely amazing to see all the people, all the atmosphere, it's really pleasing.

"It is such an historical event, and it is just really great to be a part of it and to be in and around the atmosphere. We've just arrived today and we're really enjoying ourselves."

Noel and Lorna Morton travelled from Cookstown to be there, and told UTV it will be 'absolutely amazing'.

"We're not sure yet what time we might arrive here [on The Mall] - maybe 1 or 2 in the morning - but we're just not sure. "We're looking forward to the whole pageantry - King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales. It is going to be absolutely amazing. I cannot wait."

The eyes of the world will be on London for the Coronation, where millions are expected to descend to catch a glimpse of the event, which was last held in 1953.

Communities across Northern Ireland will be celebrating over the weekend, with religious services, street parties, and big screens erected across the province to broadcast events in London.

UTV spoke to people in Belfast to gauge reaction to the Coronation.

When asked if they'd be watching the event, one replied: "I don't think so." Another said it was: "really not my thing." Some said the pomp and ceremony surrounding the occasion would encourage them to watch: "I think it is a spectacle, the likes of which we'll never see again - the pomp and ceremony of it all, so I think it is worth watching from that point of view." "I enjoyed last week's four-day week and I'll enjoy this one too. I'll have a look at it."

