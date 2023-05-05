Police have named the motorcyclist who died in a crash in Tobermore on Thursday as Aidy Clarkin.

The 43-year-old was from the Draperstown area.

The single vehicle collision happened on the Lisnamuck Road shortly after 5pm.

Police and other emergency services were called to the incident, but Mr Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, has CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch with officers to assist their investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.