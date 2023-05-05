Police have seized a quantity of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of £125,000.

Officers from the Belfast Auto Crime Team made two arrests at the city’s harbour after stopping a vehicle as it exited a ferry terminal on the West Bank Road around 10:30pm.

“Officers from the Belfast Auto Crime Team, the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Dog Unit and Belfast Harbour Police were involved in the policing operation.

“A search was conducted of the vehicle and suspected heroin with an estimated street value of £125,000 was recovered during the search operation,” Detective Inspector Sweeney said.

“Two men aged 41 and 40 years old were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drugs and possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply. Both men are currently in police custody at this time.

“A subsequent search of a property at the Donegall Road area of south Belfast was carried out. A small quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs were recovered and taken away for further forensic examination.

“Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch remain fully committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches linked to the drugs trade.

“The very simple reality is that the sale, supply and consumption of these incredibly harmful drugs is doing nothing but ruining lives and lining the pockets of organised criminals. We are determined to disrupt their activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade. Anyone tempted to become involved in illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

“I again repeat our appeal to anyone who can help us identify suspects or provide any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."