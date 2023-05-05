A security alert is underway in Richill Park in the Waterside area of Londonderry.

The PSNI are in attendance and the local primary school has been evacuated.

Superintendent Clive Beatty said: "There is a security alert in the Richill Park area of the Waterside in Derry/Londonderry.

"Officers are in attendance and cordons are in place. Richill Park is closed as officers carry out enquiries.

"The local primary school has been evacuated with plans in place to move pupils and staff to safety.

"Thank you to the public, and all those affected, for your patience as we carry out this public safety operation.

"We will update you in due course."

Local MP and SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood described the security alert as " repulsive".

"This is disgusting," he tweeted."Putting children’s lives at risk and disrupting important learning- and for what? The entire community is united against this repulsive action. Those responsible need to stop now."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.