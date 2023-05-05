A minute’s silence will be held ahead of Sunday’s Irish Cup final in memory of Kaylee Black.

The 13-year-old passed away on Monday.

She was a goalkeeper for Crusaders Titans – the youth team of Crusaders.

Crusaders take on Ballymena United in the showpiece at Windsor Park.

In addition, Crusaders fans are asking all spectators at the match to take part in a minute’s applause during the 13th minute of the match.

The club's women's team Crusaders Strikers paid tribute to Kaylee Black at Wednesday night’s Women’s Premiership game against Derry City.The players wore t-shirts with a picture of Kaylee printed on the front ahead of the game and black armbands during the match, while a minutes silence was held ahead of the game.

The club say all ticket money will be given to Kaylee’s family to help pay for funeral costs.

