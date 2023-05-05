Searches have been carried out in the Shankill area of Belfast as part of a police investigation into criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA.

PSNI officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) searched three properties on Friday morning.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug, possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

A number of items were also seized during the searches, including a quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs, a sum of money, a mobile phone and other drug-related paraphernalia.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the search showed the force's commitment to tackling paramilitary crime.

"Our inquiries remain ongoing following this morning's arrest and seizure," they said.

"This is a demonstration of the PCTF's commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

"We would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.

"I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.