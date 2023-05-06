Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland's involvement in the coronation and the celebrations.

King Charles has been crowned today in Westminister Abbey at a ceremony watched around the world.

Thousands of people in Northern Ireland either followed events from home, or travelled to London to be part of the historic event.

Northern Irish churchman Archbishop John McDowell played an important role in the ceremony, handling the sovereign's orb. Archbishop McDowell said he was glad to play a part in the coronation.

Thousands celebrate coronation in NI

And here in Northern Ireland royal fans celebrated the coronation with community gatherings, tea parties and live screenings of the historic event.

The biggest event of the day was in the gardens of Hillsborough Castle.

Antrim Fire

A man in his 60s has died following a house fire in Antrim today. The fire occured in the Kilgreel road area of the town.

One other resident, and two police officers, were treated at the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation.

The PSNI launched an investigation into the incident.

