Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Derry Road area of Omagh following a report of a suspicious object in the area.

It is thought a car has been abandoned and left in the area close to the police station.Cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated.

"Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present.“A further update will be provided in due course,” police said.

