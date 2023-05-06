Play Brightcove video

A 21-gun salute has sounded at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, to mark the coronation of the King.

The cannons began to fire at the moment Charles was crowned, by reservists from the 206 (Ulster) Battery, part of the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery.

The King has been crowned with St Edward’s Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury in Westminster Abbey.

Hundreds of guests at Royal Hillsborough are watching the service on a screen within the grounds of the castle.

Thousands of people across Northern Ireland are following the ceremony from Westminster Abbey live on public screens including at Belfast City Hall, Ballymena, Larne, Carrickfergus, Bessbrook, Antrim, Jordanstown and Coleraine.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.