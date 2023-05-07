A security alert in Omagh has ended after a man was forced at gunpoint to drive a car to a police station.

The man had his car hijacked by three masked man at around 10pm on Saturday, and made to drive a suspicious object to outside the Omagh police station.

Searches are being carried out by the PSNI at the grounds of St Mary's Church in Drumagh in connection to the alert.

Mass has been cancelled and the Church grounds have been sealed off as PSNI officers conduct the search.

The Derry road was sealed off last night after the car, a silver Volkswagen Golf, was abandoned.

Army bomb experts were called to the scene to examine the car, and they removed the suspicious object.

It has been taken away for examination to establish whether or not it was a viable device.

The Derry road in Omagh has reopened to traffic after being sealed off on Saturday night.

Inspector Will Brown of the PSNI has condemned the incident, calling it "misguided and "senseless".

He thanked the public for their understanding during the alert, and asked for anyone who saw suspicious activity to come forward to the police.

