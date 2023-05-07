Play Brightcove video

Police searches after car hijacking

A major police investigation has been launched after a man was hijacked at gunpoint by a masked gang and forced to drive a suspicious object to Omagh police station.

A number of homes had to be evacuated during the overnight security alert. It comes just days after Chief Constable Simon Byrne raised concerns over budget cuts.

Two charged with child sex offences

Two men have been charged in connection with a number of child sexual offences.

Charges against a 39 year-old man include causing or inciting child prostitution and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

A 37 year-old man has been charged with sexual communication with a child and possessing indecent images of a child. Both are due before Lisburn Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

Death after Ballymoney road traffic accident

A man has died after his electric wheelchair was struck by a car in Ballymoney.

The PSNI said the collision happened on Wednesday 3 May at around 4.45pm in the Milltown Road area of the town.

They have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage to contact them

Tributes paid to Priest

Tributes have been paid to the long-serving Priest and campaigner Father Kevin Mullan who passed away over the weekend after a period of ill-health.

Father Mullan served in Tyrone parishes for decades, and aided the families of the victims of the Omagh bomb in their campaign. The Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown paid tribute to Fr Mullan's cross-community work and his love for ministry.

Crusaders claim Irish Cup for second year running

The Irish Cup final took place on Sunday afternoon between Ballymena united and Crusaders The Crues got off to a flying start when Ross Clarke scored a long range opener.

They North Belfast side doubled their advantage after the break through Adam Lecky, before they confirmed their victory with a third and a fourth goal from Lowry and Heatley .

The result means Crusaders have won back to back Irish Cups for the first time since the sixties, and that Ballymena have now lost in three of the last four Irish Cup finals.

Antrim fall to Kilkenny in goal-fest

In hurling and and Antrim lost an entertaining game against Kilkenny in Corrigan Park on Sunday afternoon.

There were eight goals scored in a open-ended match, with Kilkenny's Martin Keoghan getting a first half hat-trick. Antrim responded in the second half with goals by Conor Johnston and Neil McManus, but it wasn't enough for the saffrons to get a result

