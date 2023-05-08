Delays in part of Belfast after car fire at shopping centre

There are delays in Belfast because of a car fire at a shopping centre.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident this afternoon (Monday May 8).

A police spokesman said: "Due to a car which had been on fire at a shopping centre, motorists are advised to expect delays in the Saintfield Road area of Belfast this afternoon Monday 8th May."

There are no further details at this time.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.