UTV reporter and presenter Paul Reilly travelled to London on May 4 to cover the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

In this episode of the UTV Podcast, Paul shares his experience of covering the events, speaking with figures who played a key role in the coronation and those who travelled from Northern Ireland and braved the elements to camp out on The Mall.

Among his guests are Lieutenant Colonel Simon Nichols and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland Rt Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick.

Paul talks of presenting much of UTV Live at Six on Friday evening and recounts what it was like working in London and the buzz around the city for the coronation.

Paul with some of the crowd from Northern Ireland,

Paul said: "It's always a privilege to essentially have a ringside seat to history in some ways and probably my abiding memories will actually be those people from home who we had really good fun and the best time talking to."

