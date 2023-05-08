Man charged with false imprisonment after Belfast hotel incident

A man has been charged with false imprisonment after an incident in a Belfast city centre hotel yesterday (Sunday May 7).

The 31-year-old is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday (May 9).

In a statement, police said: "Detectives investigating reports that a man with a gun entered a hotel in the Ormeau Avenue area of Belfast on Sunday 7th May have charged a man to court.

"The man, aged 31, has been charged with carrying an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, common assault, criminal damage, and false imprisonment.

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."

