A motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital following a crash.

Police are appealing for information following the two-vehicle collision in the Templepatrick Road area of Ballyclare yesterday (Sunday May 7).

A PSNI spokesman said: "At around 4.35pm, it was reported that a car and a motorbike were involved in the incident.

"The motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital following the incident and remains in a critical condition at this time."

Police said the Templepatrick Road has reopened, with officers appealing to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1360 07/05/23.

